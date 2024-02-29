25,000 litres of beer seized in Wexford

Revenue have seized 25,000 litres of alcohol in Wexford.

The illicit alcohol represents a loss to the exchequer of almost 50,000 euro.

The consignment arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The illicit alcohol, branded ‘Stella Artois’, ‘Carlsberg’, ‘Perla’, ‘Kestrel’, ‘Kronenbourg’ and ‘OJ Strong’ - was seized Monday at Rosslare Europort.

Advertisement

The retail value of the 25,000 liters of beer is over €100,000 - representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €47,000.

The driver of the consignment has been questioned - and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Any anyone with information is being asked to come forward in confidence by calling 1800 295 295.

25,000 litres of beer

Advertisement

Separately, on Monday (26/02/2023), as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized over 25,000 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort.

The illicit alcohol, branded ‘Stella Artois’, ‘Carlsberg’, ‘Perla’, ‘Kestrel’, ‘Kronenbourg’ and ‘OJ Strong’, has a retail value of over €100,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €47,000.

The consignment had arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The driver of the load has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Two Cash Seizures

Advertisement

Yesterday (28/02/2024), Revenue officers were granted two three-month cash detention orders by Judge John Cheatle at a sitting of Gorey District Court.

This followed two seizures of €10,210, in cash, and a small amount of foreign currency at Rosslare Europort in Wexford.

The discovery was made as a result of risk profiling when Revenue officers searched a van which was scheduled to board a ferry to Cherbourg, France.

Two men in their 20s were questioned in relation to these seizures.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.