36% of 13-16 year-olds currently vape but never smoked

More than a third of young people aged between 13 and 16 years old currently vape but have never smoked a cigarette.

That's according to new research carried out by Foróige Sligo, the North West Regional Drug and Task Force, and the Mayo, Sligo, and Leitrim ETB.

The groups questioned 900 people between the ages of 10 and 24 through an online survey, in an attempt to understand the impacts vaping is having on young people in Ireland.

Discussion groups and interviews were also carried out as a way of researching the topic.

31 children aged between 10 and 12 years old took part and of those almost a quarter said they vape.

It was found that despite the age, there was a link between appearing "cool" and vaping.

Social inclusion was another reason people took up the habit as it helped them to feel connected to their peers.

Those who took part in the research also felt that the marketing of vapes is youth-orientated and specifically targets young people with "toy-like" appearances and multiple different flavours, colours, and personalisation.

When asked if they would ever smoke cigarettes, many respondents said "No way, I wouldn't smoke."

Young people appear to believe that vaping is safer than smoking.

“I was surprised at how young it started. There is a huge awareness among this age group and it’s not surprising given the level of advertising," Josephine Lally, an independent social researcher who conducted the work, told The Irish Times.

The research made several recommendations to combat this, including the need for a direct ‘campaign’ to inform children, young people, and their families about vaping.

