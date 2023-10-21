700 RTE workers in bogus contract scandal

Almost 700 workers in RTE have been caught up in a bogus contract scandal, according to the Irish Independent.

RTE classed the workers as self-employed, while they effectively worked full-time. The workers were denied pension rights, holiday pay, sick leave and maternity leave while working for the media outlet.

RTE's bogus contract scheme affects 695 employees, and are currently being investigated. 149 cases have been investigated and confirmed.

RTE has made provision of less than €20 million to remunerate the affected workers.

Imelda Munster, Sinn Féin TD, states that "It goes back decades where workers within RTÉ, the public service broadcaster, were bogusly classed as self employed and denied pension rights, holiday, pay, sick leave, all of the entitlements that other workers are entitled to.

"The ones at the top of RTÉ walked off into the sun with their exit packages , some of whom were not entitled to them, and the workers were left in limbo, having been denied their entitlements.

"The worst thing of all is RTÉ has set aside the sum for the Revenue but not one cent for workers."

RTE has declined to comment on the situation.

