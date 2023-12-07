8% increase in domestic violence calls to Gardaí

Figures from An Garda Síochána show an eight per cent increase in domestic violence calls made in 2023.

Gardaí received 54,000 calls regarding domestic abuse complaints in 2023.

Gardaí encourages people who may be currently suffering Domestic, Sexual or Gender-Based Violence to contact any Garda station or in an emergency to call 999/112.

They said collaboration with external partners to provide an immediate response to high-risk victims of Domestic Abuse, is being expanded.

Advertisement

One of the measures introduced has been the Domestic Abuse Risk Evaluation Tool, now operational and in use in every Garda District, Division and Region across the country.

Detective Chief Superintendent, Garda National Protective Services Bureau, Colm Noonan, said, "An Garda Síochána is fully committed to supporting victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, and investigating and prosecuting offenders.

Support and commitment for victims

"This year, through our social media channels, An Garda Síochána have reached out to communities across Ireland, through 14 different languages, reaffirming our support and commitment to victims of gender-based violence.

"The Christmas period is an enjoyable time for the majority of citizens but An Garda Síochána understands the fear and concern some in our community have in their own homes, which can be further heightened at this time of year.

Advertisement

"I urge anyone who has in the past or may be currently suffering Domestic, Sexual or Gender-Based Violence to contact any Garda station or in an emergency to call 999/112. I can assure victims that they will be supported and heard.

"By fully exposing these crimes, as well as constantly improving our policing response, we can help reduce the prevalence of domestic abuse and gender-based violence in our society.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800-341 900, email [email protected]) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01-554 3811, email [email protected]) for support and information.

Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.

Advertisement

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.