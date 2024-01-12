Play Button
Protest continues at Tipperary hotel set to accommodate asylum seekers

Roscrea Racket Hall in Tipperary is set to accommodate asylum seekers. Photo: Facebook
Ayomide Akinshilo
Protesters have continued to voice their displeasure against the decision to accommodate asylum seekers outside the gates of Roscrea's Racket Hotel.

The hotel had announced that it signed a 12-month contract to 'provide accommodation for families in 160 beds across its 40 rooms'

The news has however not gone down well with the community with protests held at night on Thursday, January 11.

The protests have continued today Friday, January 12 with Deputy Michael Lowry calling it a tipping point for Roscrea.

According to Tipperary Live, 'over 200 people attended the demonstration, and protestors have arranged shifts to keep the barricade manned.'

Some of the displeasure comes from the hotel's decision to cancel weddings and family events.

The Save Roscrea posted on group on Facebook also posted: "Roscrea is full to capacity, enough is enough‼️160 International Protection Applicants are confirmed to arrive at Racket Hall Hotel at 12.30 today. Are you going to sit back and allow the select few to continue to feather their own nests to the detriment of our town or are you going to come out and support us at Racket Hall? United we stand, together we fall."

The Racket Hotel is the only function building & hotel in the town of Roscrea.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

