Man dies following stabbing in Wexford

A man has died in a stabbing incident in Co. Wexford.
The incident happened at a house in Enniscorthy last night.
Emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods at around 9pm.
A man in his 40's was found on arrival and had suffered a knife wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man aged in his 20's has been arrested and is being held at Enniscorthy garda station.
According to the Irish Independent, the man was arrested a short time after the incident occurred and it’s believed the person who was arrested and the man who died were related.
It is understood a full forensic examination of the scene and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
