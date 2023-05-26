Man dies following stabbing in Wexford

A man has died in a stabbing incident in Co. Wexford.

The incident happened at a house in Enniscorthy last night.

Emergency services were called to a property in Westbury Woods at around 9pm.

A man in his 40's was found on arrival and had suffered a knife wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 20's has been arrested and is being held at Enniscorthy garda station.

According to the Irish Independent, the man was arrested a short time after the incident occurred and it’s believed the person who was arrested and the man who died were related.

It is understood a full forensic examination of the scene and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

More to follow...

