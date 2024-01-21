Play Button
Airlines cancelling flights as Storm Isha intensifies

Aoife kearns
Storm Isha has already had a significant impact on air travel coming to and from Dublin Airport.

Airport authority the DAA says over 50 flights have been cancelled by airlines, while several flights have been diverted to other airports, such as Belfast, Shannon and Manchester.

Passengers are being advised to contact their airline directly on the status of specific flights and to allow plenty of time to get to the airport.

