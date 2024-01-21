Airlines cancelling flights as Storm Isha intensifies

Storm Isha has already had a significant impact on air travel coming to and from Dublin Airport.

Airport authority the DAA says over 50 flights have been cancelled by airlines, while several flights have been diverted to other airports, such as Belfast, Shannon and Manchester.

#StormIsha is having an impact on flights at @DublinAirport today. As of 12 noon, a total of 56 flights have been cancelled by airlines, including 21 incoming & 35 departing flights. High winds have resulted in 7 go-arounds, with 7 flights diverting to other airports. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RW2vYNoSyG — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 21, 2024

Passengers are being advised to contact their airline directly on the status of specific flights and to allow plenty of time to get to the airport.

