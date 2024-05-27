Ambition for high-powered EV chargers every 60km on motorways

The State aims to have high-powered electric vehicle chargers every 60km of the motorway network, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said.

The National Road EV Charging Network Plan sets out the ambition for delivery of EV charging on the national road network.

This includes a pool of high-powered chargers every 60km along the motorway network as well as home and apartment charging, destination charging and residential neighbourhood charging – including new mobility hubs.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Ryan said the plan sets out ambitious targets for the level and coverage needed for charging on the national roads network.

“The Universal Design Guidelines have been developed to support the rollout of well-designed, easy-to-use charging infrastructure across the country,” he said.

“The guidelines have been developed following a review of international and industry best practices and engagement with a diverse group of stakeholders, and provide the opportunity to be leaders in the world for accessibility and functionality.

“Both measures provide additional reassurance and certainty for EV drivers, and those thinking of making the switch to EVs, that they will be able to find high-powered, fast and convenient EV charge-points where and when they need them.”

Mr Ryan also announced the next stage of the delivery of EV charging infrastructure through the opening of a public consultation on the Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan.

“The Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan provides a path for the accelerated delivery of regional and local networks of public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in cities, towns and villages across Ireland,” he said.

“In line with both national and European ambitions for clean transportation, it ensures a cohesive and standardised approach.

“This will be led by local authorities working together to develop regional strategies that promote a unified and efficient rollout of charging infrastructure, and facilitate the nationwide integration of EVs.”

The closing date for taking part in the public consultation for the Local and Regional Plan is July 19th.

The responses will then be analysed, evaluated, and will inform the development of a final document which will be published in the second half of 2024.

