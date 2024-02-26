Play Button
Appeal for witnesses after 10-year-old pedestrian injured in crash

A boy is being treated in hospital after a road crash in Co Clare.

The 10-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian, was injured in the crash involving a van at Purcell Park, Shannon, on Sunday.

The boy was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries and has since been transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further investigation.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and any camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station at 061 365900, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

