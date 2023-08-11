Play Button
Appeal to help find missing teenager from Co Wexford

Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance to locate a missing teenager from Wexford.

16-year-old Adam O'Connor, from Gorey, was last seen on Saturday 5th August 2023 at approximately 11 a.m. in the town.Adam is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a stocky build, short black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a black Puma hoodie.Anyone with any information on Adam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

