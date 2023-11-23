Arctic blast to hit Ireland this weekend with freezing temperatures forecast for South East

Much of Ireland will experience freezing conditions over the coming days as cold air from Scandinavia descends over the country.

Scandinavia has been in the grip of an intense period of cold weather with temperatures well below average for the time of year.

That cold air will descend for a period over the weekend on Ireland and Britain, with parts of Scotland and northern England getting snow.

Relatively mild, damp & mostly cloudy conditions persisting through today & Thursday with patchy light rain & drizzle. ☔️ Colder & brighter on Friday & Saturday with frost for many on Friday night & in the east on Saturday night. 🌤️ 📉 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Id5sjkdEVv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 22, 2023

Widespread freezing conditions are forecast for Ireland on Friday night. Temperatures as low as -2 degrees Celsius will be experienced in the north and east of the island.

Saturday will be a cold day with temperatures reaching just 5 to 8 degrees in most places. It will be followed by a cold night on Saturday night.

Temperatures will improve on Sunday and into the start of next week, but there is a possibility of another cold snap at the start of December.