Arctic Monkeys last ever Dublin shows?

The Arctic Monkeys shows in Dublin could be their last ever, according to Joe.ie.

While there has been nothing to confirm this from the band, sources have confirmed that this may be the end of the Arctic Monkeys.

Confirmed: Arctic Monkeys have played their last EVER show tonight in Dublin, Ireland. Announcement incoming soon. — Michella Prudence 🌐 (@cutehoors) October 20, 2023

AM played the final song from The Car to close out the final show of their world tour. The tour began in August of 2022, and the final four shows of the tour were played here in Ireland.

As the Arctic Monkeys played their final song, family members watching from the crowd were openly emotional. The band playing 'Perfect Sense', from The Car, is notable from this show. This was the only time they did this. Each of the other three nights in Ireland concluded with 'R U Mine?', from their 2013 album, AM.

One of the greatest to ever do it. Fingers crossed this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Arctic Monkeys, but if it is, what a fucking ride 🫡 pic.twitter.com/L7EmHEAfqe — Cian ☘️🇾🇪 (@Cian_McGivern) October 19, 2023

Fans are wondering if this AM's final goodbye. Was this just a poignant cheerio to this lengthy world tour? Was this a clever quip from the band to their fans?

If these Dublin shows are to be the Arctic Monkeys last ever shows, fans agree that they have gone out with a bang. They finished with a tour that lasted for 436 days, with 119 shows, including a headline slot at Glastonbury.

