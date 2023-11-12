Arrest made after young man killed in collision on Naas Road

A man has been arrested following a fatal road traffic collision in Dublin.

A man aged in his 20s was killed in the Red Cow area on the Naas Road at around 12.20am on Sunday when he was alighting from a car which was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the same vehicle and a passenger in the second vehicle, both men aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held at a Garda station in South Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The body of the deceased man has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary, and a technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward, particularly those with camera (including dash cam) footage from the area between midnight and 12.45am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

By Muireann Duffy

