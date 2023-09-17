Play Button
Arrest made as man taken to hospital after incident at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
One man was taken to hospital and another was arrested after a public order incident at Dublin Airport.

The incident happened outside Terminal 1 on Sunday morning.

The airport's operators daa said there was no disruption to any flights as a result of the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services today, Sunday 17th September 2023, attended a public order incident outside terminal 1 at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin.

“A male was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for injuries.

“A male (40s) has been arrested and detained at a Garda station in the north Dublin area.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

A daa spokesperson said: “Airport police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident outside terminal 1 this morning.

“One person has been arrested by the Gardaí. Flights at Dublin Airport are operating normally.”

By David Young, PA

