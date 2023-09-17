Arrest made as man taken to hospital after incident at Dublin Airport

One man was taken to hospital and another was arrested after a public order incident at Dublin Airport.

The incident happened outside Terminal 1 on Sunday morning.

The airport's operators daa said there was no disruption to any flights as a result of the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services today, Sunday 17th September 2023, attended a public order incident outside terminal 1 at Dublin Airport, Co Dublin.

Advertisement

“A male was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for injuries.

“A male (40s) has been arrested and detained at a Garda station in the north Dublin area.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

A daa spokesperson said: “Airport police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident outside terminal 1 this morning.

Advertisement

“One person has been arrested by the Gardaí. Flights at Dublin Airport are operating normally.”

By David Young, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.