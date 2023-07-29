Astronomy Ireland marks rare planet sighting with public event

The world's most popular astronomy society is marking a rare astronomy occasion this weekend.

In the coming days, Venus will come closer to Earth, showing a rare disk in the sky.

This can only be seen using expert telescopes, which Astronomy Ireland will be providing to the general public this Sunday.

David Moore, Editor and Founder of Astronomy Ireland Magazine said:

"On Sunday, Venus is at its closest to Earth in coming days and we can see an extremely rare huge disk using expert telescopes that we will set up for the public. We thinking showing Venus to the public in broad daylight when it is this close is a World First for Astronomy Ireland"

The telescopes will be available from 3 pm this Sunday, July 30th, at Astronomy Ireland's HQ in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

As well as this rare occasion of spotting Venus, the event will also be a 'Sun Show'.

According to Astronomy Ireland, huge spots, even bigger than the Earth, have appeared on the sun's surface, which can only be seen in detail using specialist telescopes.

For any budding astronomers, you can get more information on the Venus Watch here.

