At least 1,400 dead after earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 has hit central Turkey and northwest Syria this morning, killing at least 1,400 people.

That figure is expected to continue to rise as rescue workers search through rubble in cities and towns across the region.

A second earthquake of magnitude 7.5 has also been reported in southeast Turkey.

The first earthquake is reported to have happened while many people were sleeping and could be felt as far away as Lebanon and Cyprus.

Turkey's declared a national emergency and their disaster agency has called for international assistance in its rescue mission.

Sky's Middle East correspondent, Alistair Bunkall, says there's particular concern for Syria, which has suffered 12 years of civil war:

"Many many buildings there are already badly damaged from conflict and so it's unlikely that they would have been able to stand up to an earthquake of that size"

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says it's the country's largest disaster since 1939 and that 2,818 buildings collapsed as a result.

