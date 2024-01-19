Barlo Motor Group marks remarkable 80-Year Milestone of success in the South East

Founded by Matt Barlow in 1944, Clonmel Engineering Works, later known as Barlo Engineering, marked its early years on Emmet Street in Clonmel.

A defining moment occurred in 1948 when it was appointed Main Distributors for David Brown tractors and Claas combine harvesters, securing exclusive distribution rights for these renowned brands in counties Tipperary, Kilkenny, and Waterford.

Thriving consistently through the 1960s and 1970s, Barlo Farm Machinery emerged in 1978, relocating to a facility inaugurated by Mr. Jim Gibbons, the then Minister for Agriculture.

It served the farming community from branches in Clonmel, Kilkenny, Thurles, Tipperary Town, and Dungarvan until the early 2000s.

In 1989, the next Barlow generation ushered in a new era with Barlo Motors entering the automotive industry. As the primary Ford dealer for South Tipperary, this move resonated deeply, solidifying the company's standing in the community.

Expanding further in 1993, the company acquired the Nissan brand, making its mark in the automotive trade in Kilkenny.

In 2002, Dealer Principal Ray Barlow passed on. Alan and Ivan Barlow stepped up to guide the company through this challenging period, showcasing enduring leadership. Today, their stewardship is a testament to our commitment to excellence in the automotive industry.

In 2014, seizing a significant opportunity, Barlo Motor Group acquired its Hyundai dealership in Clonmel, marking a pivotal moment in its growth and reinforcing its regional presence.

80 years in business does not come without its trials, including the surge in car sales in 2000 and navigating economic downturns and global pandemics.

The company's culture is reflected in its staff size which has remained consistent, with departments boasting individuals who have dedicated over 25 years to the team.

Guided by the principle "Treat your customer as you would like to be treated yourself," Barlo Motor Group's enduring motto is evident in continued interactions with the grandchildren of customers from the 1940s, showcasing the resilience of commitment to exceptional customer service.

This content is brought to you by Barlo Motors Ltd