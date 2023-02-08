Beat among small firms from the South East gathering at Business Connect 2023

Beat is among several small firms from across the South East gathering today at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The Small Firms Association is today bringing over 300 small and large businesses together at the special event dubbed Business Connect 2023.

The showcase provides a platform for small firms to learn how they can win contracts with larger companies and how to position themselves correctly to deliver value.

South East-based businesses present at the event include Zeus Scooters (Carlow), TRND BTY (Carlow), Harte Outdoor Lighting (Wexford), Woodco Renewable Energy (Tipperary), K&K Windows (Wexford), and Blanco Nino (Tipperary).

Speaking at the event, Geraldine Magnier, Chair of the Small Firms Association, stated: “Business Connect offers small companies and suppliers valuable insights from procurement experts in large companies, State agencies and successful small firms on how to navigate and secure a large indigenous or multinational B2B customer.

“We are delighted to be joined, this year, by Minister of State Ossian Smyth with special responsibility for Public Procurement. Public bodies spend an estimated €18.5 billion a year on goods, services and works. There are huge opportunities for small businesses to collectively increase that spend, by looking at how we pitch our services, greater understanding of the public sector market and by bringing real innovation into our businesses and into what we offer.

“This year the Office of Public Procurement will go live with a new eTenders platform and a new circular to assist small firms with public procurement. In this important year of reform, the SFA will continue to proactively engage with the Minister and his office to ensure that small firms are fully involved with public sector procurement and the opportunities presented”.

Other discussions on the day will focus on how small businesses can stand out and differentiate their offering in an increasingly competitive marketplace, as well as how small and large companies can successfully work together in a circular economy and through international supply chains.