Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Beat presenter wins big at 2023 Irish Podcast Awards

Beat presenter wins big at 2023 Irish Podcast Awards
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Beat presenter Michelle Heffernan took home the award for best podcast in the Sex & Relationships category at The 2023 Irish Podcast Awards.

Michelle won the award for production of Let’s Talk About Gneas.

The series is the first-ever radio show to include real Irish people sharing real stories of their sex lives.

The ceremony presented by PodPod was held at The Morrison Hotel in Dublin on Tuesday, November 22.

Advertisement

The event, hosted by Zara King and Richard Chambers of Virgin Media News and presenters of The Group Chat podcast was a sold-out.

The awards recognised the extraordinary achievements across various genres in the Irish podcast industry.

You can listen back to Michelle’s award winning series  HERE.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Israel-Hamas War 1

Israel and Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostages set to be released

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 2

Cork City Marathon 2024 takes off: Lace Up for an epic run!

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Entertainment 3

Irish band removed from German festival lineup because of political beliefs

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement