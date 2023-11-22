Beat presenter wins big at 2023 Irish Podcast Awards

Beat presenter Michelle Heffernan took home the award for best podcast in the Sex & Relationships category at The 2023 Irish Podcast Awards.

Michelle won the award for production of Let’s Talk About Gneas.

The series is the first-ever radio show to include real Irish people sharing real stories of their sex lives.

The ceremony presented by PodPod was held at The Morrison Hotel in Dublin on Tuesday, November 22.

The event, hosted by Zara King and Richard Chambers of Virgin Media News and presenters of The Group Chat podcast was a sold-out.

The awards recognised the extraordinary achievements across various genres in the Irish podcast industry.

You can listen back to Michelle’s award winning series HERE.

