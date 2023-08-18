Beat's latest series: The Road to Who Knows Where

Whether you're receiving your Leaving Cert results this month or you are looking for a change in career, our latest series "The Road to Who Knows Where" explores the alternative routes to pursuing your career.

All this week on Beat, we’re shining a spotlight on options available for Third Level Education in Ireland.

With over 60,000 students due to receive their Leaving Certificate results this month, it’s a worrying time when you’re not sure which career path is right for you.

From the CAO to Post Leaving Cert courses, and volunteering to apprenticeships, the possibilities to find your passion are endless, with funding, schemes, and alternative doors available to your career across the country.

Throughout the series, you’ll hear from experienced Guidance Counsellor Gemma Lawlor, Dr Iain Wickham, Principal of Enniscorthy Community College on the success of PLCs, as well as students who are experiencing the stress of choosing Third Level first-hand.

We’ll also hear from experienced professionals in the world of volunteering and the apprenticeship process in Ireland.

Learning isn’t just for school leavers, with a number of opportunities available to get you back to education. Whether it be a postgrad master, or whether you’d like a second chance at your Leaving Cert, options are available all across the South East.

To listen to the latest series, "The Road to Who Knows Where", tune in Monday August 21st at 1pm and 7pm.