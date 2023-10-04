Four Irish hotels named among 10 best resorts in Europe

Irish hotels dominate the top 10 list of best resorts in Europe.

According to readers of Condé Nast Traveller, the Irish resort Adare Manor has been named the best resort in Europe.

The list excludes hotels in Greece and takes into consideration the rest of Europe for the best resorts in Europe list.

Other Irish hotels to make the list are Ashford Castle (4), four-star sister property The Lodge at Ashford Castle (8), and The Europe in Killarney (9).

Brendan O’Connor, General Manager at Adare Manor says the hotel is 'extremely thrilled' to be named the best resort in Europe.

Adore Manor was also named Ireland’s best hotel in the Irish Independent’s Reader Travel Awards 2023.

Top 10 resorts (rest of Europe)

Adare Manor, Ireland

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, Italy

Terre Blanche Hôtel Spa Golf Resort, France

Ashford Castle, Ireland

Ikos Andalusia, Spain

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Cyprus

Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, Turkey

The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Ireland

The Europe Hotel & Resort, Ireland

Gleneagles, UK