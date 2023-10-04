Play Button
Four Irish hotels named among 10 best resorts in Europe

Four Irish hotels named among 10 best resorts in Europe
A close up photo of a man's hand, wearing a suit with buttons on a sleeve, pressing the button with his index finger, ringing a bell on a reception of a modern hotel.
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Irish hotels dominate the top 10 list of best resorts in Europe.

According to readers of Condé Nast Traveller, the Irish resort Adare Manor has been named the best resort in Europe.

The list excludes hotels in Greece and takes into consideration the rest of Europe for the best resorts in Europe list.

Other Irish hotels to make the list are Ashford Castle (4), four-star sister property The Lodge at Ashford Castle (8), and The Europe in Killarney (9).

Brendan O’Connor, General Manager at Adare Manor says the hotel is 'extremely thrilled' to be named the best resort in Europe.

Adore Manor was also named Ireland’s best hotel in the Irish Independent’s Reader Travel Awards 2023.

Top 10 resorts (rest of Europe)
Adare Manor, Ireland
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, Italy
Terre Blanche Hôtel Spa Golf Resort, France
Ashford Castle, Ireland
Ikos Andalusia, Spain
Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Cyprus
Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, Turkey
The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Ireland
The Europe Hotel & Resort, Ireland
Gleneagles, UK

