Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years underway

The biggest search for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 years is well and truly underway this weekend.

Over 100 volunteers have descended on the lake in the Scottish Highlands to record any natural and unusual sights from different vantage points.

Almost 300 have been monitoring a live stream of the search to monitor for any unusual sightings.

Drone technology with thermal cameras will be used to scour the water for the elusive beast, whose legend dates to the Middle Ages.

The first alleged sighting occurred in the 1930s, and there has been a fascination over its existence ever since.

Craig Gallifrey's in Inverness - he'll be part of the search for 'Nessie' today and says "I wanted to take part because I thought it was a brilliant opportunity and great to be a part of the legend and seeing all the people that are as enthusiastic, so it's great to be part of that whole experience."

Alan Roderick McKenna of Edinburgh Loch Ness Exploration says it's a massive operation.

"We've had people coming from all over the world, we've had people from Spain, France, Germany, a Finnish couple, news teams from Japan, Australia, and America." He said.

He added: "It's been really good and we've all kind of banded together, it's been fantastic."

Paul Nixon, General Manager at the Loch Ness Centre said: "So far we've had some really exciting noises heard on our underwater hydrophone and that was an experiment conducted with Loch Ness Exploration where they've dropped a microphone off the side of our boat, 60 feet down into the depths and they detected some noises which they can't quite explain."

