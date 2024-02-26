Body of man (80s) discovered in Kerry

An investigation is underway after a man in his 80s was found dead in Co. Kerry.

His body was found in Castlemaine yesterday, with reports he had suffered gunshot wounds.

Gardaí found the pensioner's body when they called to a home in the area yesterday morning.

Both the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

The body of the man in his 80s has been brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out today.

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding his death.

The results of the post-mortem examination will help Gardaí in determining the course of the investigation.

