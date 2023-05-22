Boy (13) dies in tractor crash over the weekend

A 13 year old boy has died after the tractor he was driving overturned.

It happened in Co. Mayo on Saturday, but the child died yesterday at a Dublin hospital.

The young teenager was driving a tractor on a local road, at Scarduane near Claremorris shortly after a quarter past 8 on Saturday night when it overturned

The 13 year-old boy was treated at the scene for serious injuries and was brought to Galway University Hospital.

He was then transferred to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin where yesterday he was pronounced dead.

A garda forensic collision investigation team have examined the road where the accident happened.

It's now been fully reopened to traffic and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

