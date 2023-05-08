Boy (15) among three arrested after man killed at Mcdonald's

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder at a Mcdonald's in the UK.

Ben Moncrieff (18) was found critically injured at the fast food restaurant on Southgate Street in Bath, England at around 3.30 am on Saturday morning (May 6).

Police officers were called to the McDonald's fast food outlet but the man later died at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was one of three arrested that evening, however, two were later released without charge by police while the teenager still remains in custody.

A suspect can usually be held for up to 24 hours under British law, after which they must be charged or released. However, police were granted more time to question the teenager.

As reported by The Metro, Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Ben’s family at this difficult time. Specially-trained officers are providing them with support and continuing to update them as the investigation progresses.

"We’d ask his family’s privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with the events of the past couple of days."

He added: "Our Major Crime Investigation Team continues to progress its inquiries into what happened, reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses.

"An extension has been granted this afternoon to allow us to continue to question the individual we have in custody.

"We’re grateful for the public’s patience and understanding while enquiries were carried out at the scene and these were concluded yesterday.

"Extra reassurance patrols are taking place and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with those officers who will be happy to stop and help."

Ben's family and friends set up a GoFundMe to give him "the send-off he deserves".

The fundraiser bio reads: "Sadly a dear friend to many was taken from us on Saturday morning in the centre of Bath. Ben was a hard-working lad who had his life taken for no reason. The pain we’re all experiencing is something words can’t describe but I hope you're happy up there seeing us all cherish the many memories we all made with you ❤️"

It continued: "Ben was not only one of the most loving people I had the pleasure to meet he was also the funniest. He brought endless smiles to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him and will never be forgotten. I’m so lucky to have made so many memories with you and I will cherish them everyday your not here with me. Ben you deserved so much better than this and for that reason I hope we can raise money to give him the funeral and send off he deserves. You will be missed forever Ben we will never forget you. BM’s world"

The fund was set up on Sunday with a target of £5000 which it has already exceeded by £200 (last updated at 11 am on Monday).

