Boy (6) dies after being struck by lightning

A 6-year-old boy in Texas has died a month after being struck by lightning.

Grayson Boggs dad Matthew (34) sadly died at the scene as they walked from their school bus back to their house.

A school bus arrived just after 5 pm on May 15th to drop off Grayson from kindergarten and his 11-year-old brother Elijah.

As the three came to their driveway in the small town of Valley Mills, Texas, Grayson was holding his dad's hand while Elijah went off to the left. Lightning struck and hit Grayson and his father which knocked them facedown on the pavement.

Elijah told local media: "I was really scared. I rolled Grayson over and he was kind of smiling a little bit.

"I thought they were just joking, but when I rolled my dad over the middle of his head was bleeding and his face was already purple."

Matthew Boggs didn’t survive.

Grayson was rushed to hospital and remained there for four weeks in a coma before he died on Friday 16th June.

Family members said that doctors told them that Grayson's condition wouldn't improve and they made the decision to remove his ventilator on Tuesday 13th June.

Grayson sadly passed away three days later.

In a statement confirming the news, Matthew’s cousin, Stephanie Burris said: "Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father at 5:05am today.

"Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy."

An aunt of the boy later wrote on Facebook: "Words can’t describe this. You fought so hard through it all, now you’ll be able to rest my handsome funny little baby nephew."

A GoFundMe was set up to help family members pay for funeral arrangements which has raised over $90,000.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, the U.S. averages five lightning fatalities up until June 15 based on the past 10 years.

