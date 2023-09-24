Boy (9) dies following hit-and-run

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a 9-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in Co Donegal overnight.

It happened shortly after 9.20 pm when the boy was hit by a vehicle while walking on the Atlantic Way, in Bundoran.

The boy was pronounced dead a short time later and the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and garda forensic collision investigators.

The local coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination.

The body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward. Investigating gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash cam recordings, from Atlantic Way and Sea Road and the general area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 074 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

By James Cox

