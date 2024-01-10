Boy allegedly beaten with hammer and held at knifepoint by teens, court told

Two teenagers face trial after a young Dublin boy was allegedly beaten over his head with a hammer, kicked, and held up at knifepoint after his ex-girlfriend ‘lured’ him to a premeditated robbery.

The pair, now 17, were charged with the robbery of the boy in Tallaght on April 25th, 2023 and appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court.

They are also accused of brandishing weapons during the incident.

Judge Paul Kelly had noted defence pleas to keep the case in the Children’s Court but agreed with the DPP that it was too serious and refused jurisdiction after hearing an outline of the allegations.

Advertisement

Books of evidence were served on the defendants on Wednesday, and Judge Kelly granted an order sending them forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The youths, accompanied to the proceedings by family members, were remanded on bail to appear at that court in February.

At an earlier preliminary hearing, Garda David Kinealy told Judge Kelly that he spoke to the complainant, who reported that he had been attacked and robbed. The Children’s Court heard claims that he was walking with his ex-girlfriend when he was approached by three males “who attacked and robbed them”.

It was alleged one defendant struck him on the back of his head with a hammer and made several attempts to hit him with the hammer.

Advertisement

After he went on the ground, the co-accused allegedly “began kicking him on the ground, before kneeling on his chest, producing a knife and robbing him of his Samsung S9 phone and a €5 note”.

The blade was described as like a box cutter or a Stanley knife.

The garda said the incident was premeditated and planned, and the victim had been “lured” to the scene by his ex-girlfriend.

“He had a one-centimetre laceration to the back of his head and cuts and bruises to his arms and legs after he took up a defensive position,” the garda said.

Advertisement

The defendants, also aged 15 at the time, cannot be identified because they are minors.

The court heard the injured teen knew the boy with the hammer and identified the second defendant, who allegedly had the knife in a statement taken four months later.

Neither had any prior criminal convictions and have yet to enter pleas. The third attacker was not found.

Tom Tuite

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.