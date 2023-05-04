Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk spotted in Kilkenny

Bob Odenkirk has been spotted having a bite to eat at a Kilkenny café while on a trip around the country.

That's according to a report by KCLR.

It's claimed that the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor had been in the City for the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival.

He popped into The Cutting Vedge on Ormonde Street for some lunch and an employee recognised him.

Emily Lynch had been cutting some carrits when she heard an American accent.

She looked up and thought "That's Better Call Saul!"

Her co-worker had been serving Bob and didn't know who he was so Emily took over.

He ordered a mushroom and olive pizza, a medium side salad, and a black tea kombucha.

Apparently, the celebrity was on his way to Cork and chatted with Emily about how he was worried about driving on the left hand side of the road.

Bob has been travelling around Ireland on a hiking trip.

Other famous faces

Bob Odenkirk was not the only famous face Emily had come across over the weekend.

The Cardigan's fontwoman Nina Persson also popped in for something to eat before heading to UPMC Nowlan Park for the second half of the Kilkenny and Galway match.

Nina had been performimg at the Smithick's Kilkenny Roots Festival.

She had teamed up with the James Yorkston and the Second Hand Orchestra.

The countdown is already on for next year's Fetival with May 3rd t 6th penned as the dates.

It will see people make thier way trough the medieval streets while listening to music in over 30 venues across the City.