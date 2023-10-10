Play Button
Updated! UEFA confirms Ireland and UK to host Euro 2028

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny heads into their Nations League game with Ukraine on the back of victory over Scotland, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
UEFA has confirmed EURO 2028 will take place in the Republic of Ireland and UK!

Matches at the tournament will be held at 10 different grounds across Ireland and the UK.

Proposed venues include Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London (x2) Manchester and Newcastle.

Italy and Turkey have nbeen confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2032.

Beat had previously broken the news of Ireland and the UK to be announced as tournament hosts.

Ireland is not assured of automatic qualification due to the UK having four countries England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland as part of the proposed host.

It is currently unclear if England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will be granted automatic qualification.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

