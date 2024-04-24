Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Broadcaster Niall Boylan to run for Independent Ireland in European elections

Broadcaster Niall Boylan to run for Independent Ireland in European elections
Paul Sherwood Photographer [email protected] 00 353 87 230 9096Photo Peter Houlihan/Paul Sherwood Photography
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Broadcaster Niall Boylan has announced his candidacy for the European election in Dublin, he will run for Independent Ireland.

He is the host of popular Classic Hits Radio show, Nite Time Talk with Niall Boylan and confirmed his candidacy on air.

There are four seats to contest in Dublin.

Mr Boylan said: “I’ve spent 30 years behind the microphone listening to the issues people are facing in their everyday lives. Serious issues. I came to realise that there are often no options for these people and this upsets me on a daily basis. I believe there needs to be change, and I’ve decided to stand up and be counted and be part of the solution."

Advertisement

Mr Boylan has been critical of the Government's immigration policy and planned hate speech legislation.

Mr Boylan confirmed he would step back from his radio role as he runs for the European Parliament, adding that he will continue his podcast.

Advertisement

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Forest take up offer to listen to VAR audio linked to penalty appeals at Everton

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Mauricio Pochettino frustrated by ‘extremes’ of inconsistent Chelsea campaign

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Traitors star Charlotte announces ‘miracle’ pregnancy after seven miscarriages

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement