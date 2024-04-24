Broadcaster Niall Boylan to run for Independent Ireland in European elections

Broadcaster Niall Boylan has announced his candidacy for the European election in Dublin, he will run for Independent Ireland.

He is the host of popular Classic Hits Radio show, Nite Time Talk with Niall Boylan and confirmed his candidacy on air.

There are four seats to contest in Dublin.

Mr Boylan said: “I’ve spent 30 years behind the microphone listening to the issues people are facing in their everyday lives. Serious issues. I came to realise that there are often no options for these people and this upsets me on a daily basis. I believe there needs to be change, and I’ve decided to stand up and be counted and be part of the solution."

Mr Boylan has been critical of the Government's immigration policy and planned hate speech legislation.

Mr Boylan confirmed he would step back from his radio role as he runs for the European Parliament, adding that he will continue his podcast.

Thank you so much to everybody for all your support and the very positive comments on my announcement that I’m running as a candidate for EU MEP for Dublin. It was really sad to walk away from a job in radio I love so much and risk everything to make a difference. Remember, my… — Niall Boylan (@Niall_Boylan) April 24, 2024

By James Cox

