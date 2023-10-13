Play Button
Building work starts for Rosslare revamp

Michelle Heffernan
According to RTE, the building of new infrastructure is underway at Rosslare port.

These renovations are to handle post-Brexit checks on goods brought in to Ireland.

The project shall include 28 new buildings and processing facilities, some of which replacing the temporary structures which are currently in place. These were originally put in place when the UK left the EU in 2021 to facilitate the new restrictions put in place.

Rosslare Europort will continue to work as normal during these renovations. The project includes input from OPW, Iarnróid Éireann and the Minister of State Department for Public Works.

These renovations are being carried out in the hopes that the upgraded port more functional in a post-Brexit Europe.

These renovations follow the recommendation of the reopening of the Waterford to Rosslare rail line.

 

