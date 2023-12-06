Play Button
Burglars caught red handed trying to break-into Tipperary home

Burglars caught red handed trying to break-into Tipperary home
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Two burglars were stopped in their tracks as they tried to break into a house in the Monard area of county Tipperary last week

According to Tipperary Live, the men were caught breaking into the house and made their escape on foot through fields next to the house in the Monard area.

The owner of a rural house nabbed the criminals between 9.30am and 10am last Thursday, November 30.

The startled criminals made their escape on foot across fields next to the property.

Gardaí at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the attempted burglary.

An appeal has been issued to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Monard area to contact the station at (062) 80670.

