Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Burglars nabbed trying to steal heating oil from Tipperary home

Burglars nabbed trying to steal heating oil from Tipperary home
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Burglars were stopped as they tried to steal home heating oil from a house near Tipperary Town last week.

According to Tipperary Live, the occupant of a house at Coolnaherin, Scallagheen just outside Tipperary Town nabbed two males burglars.

The two criminals attempted to steal home heating oil from a tank in the house around 11pm last Friday, December 1.

The culprits ran away from the property when they were caught red handed by the householder.

Advertisement

Gardaí at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the incident and have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Coolnaherin area that night to contact the station at (062) 80670.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Flight attendant reveals the intriguing reason why they sit on their hands at take-off and landing

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Burglars caught red handed trying to break-into Tipperary home

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Met Éireann warns of heavy downpour in the South East, status yellow issued

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement