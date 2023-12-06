Burglars nabbed trying to steal heating oil from Tipperary home

Burglars were stopped as they tried to steal home heating oil from a house near Tipperary Town last week.

According to Tipperary Live, the occupant of a house at Coolnaherin, Scallagheen just outside Tipperary Town nabbed two males burglars.

The two criminals attempted to steal home heating oil from a tank in the house around 11pm last Friday, December 1.

The culprits ran away from the property when they were caught red handed by the householder.

Gardaí at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the incident and have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Coolnaherin area that night to contact the station at (062) 80670.

