Cabinet makes decision on proposed Rosslare-Waterford railway line

Cabinet has approved the proposed Rosslare-Waterford railway line.

As a result, the railway line will be put forward for inclusion within the EU’s TEN-T rail network, South East Radio reports.

This will form part of a railway line running from Rosslare all the way to Ballina in the North of the Republic.

The proposed railway line will be used for seamless transport and linking major cities for passengers.

Approval of the railway line will provide opportunity to access EU funding to build the railway line.

The Rosslare-Waterford railway line is not the only railway line approved.

Cabinet has also approved the reinstatement of the Claremorris - Athenry railway line, the Journal.ie reports.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD was quoted as saying by South East Radio: “The EU’s TEN-T serves as a network of the key transport routes within countries, which facilitate seamless transportation by air, rail, road and sea throughout Ireland and the European Union. This recommendation formed part of the All-Island Strategic Review, which was published last July.

“Including the Rosslare-Waterford railway line within future plans for development will have major benefits for County Wexford and other parts of the country.

"This railway line forms part of a vision to have a railway line running from Rosslare, Wexford all the way north to Ballina. Increasing such connectivity has the potential to increase rail transport among commuters, day-trippers, visitors and commercial parties. I will continue to work on the Government’s delivery of investment in County Wexford’s rail services, especially while negotiations with the EU institutions regarding the Irish network map remain in progress."

