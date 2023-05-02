Call for Ireland to ban recreational vaping

Ireland should follow in the footsteps of Australia and ban recreational vaping.

That's according to the Tobacco Free Research Institute Ireland, which says e-cigarettes are too easy to buy here.

The ban in Australia is part of a major crackdown.

People will no longer be able to purchase vapes in shops and the sale will now be restricted to pharmacies.

According to Reuters, the government aims to ban all disposable vapes, ban the import of non-prescription vapes and limit nicotine levels, aiming for the sale of vapes to be confined to helping smokers quit.

Similarly to here, the sale of vapes has exploded in popularity as a recreational product in Australia, particularly among young people.

The Australian Government will also increase the product standards of vapes, which will restrict flavours and colours.

Teenagers and Vaping in Ireland

Luke Clancy from the Tobacco Free Research Institute Ireland says too many teenagers in Ireland are vaping.

He says disposable vapes lead to addiction.

"At present, almost 18% of 16-year-olds in Ireland are regular e-cigarette users which means that they have become addicted.

"We need to do something.

"The tobacco industry of old knows well how to get people to use them

"They know that the nicotine is the addictive thing but you have got to make them attractive.

"That is why there are colours, that's why there are advertising, that's why they're flavoured.

"They are aimed at children, to make them addicted, and they are succeeding."

Similar to Australia, a handful of other countries like Singapore and Thailand have also banned vaping.

However, it remains to be seen if Ireland will follow in their footsteps.

