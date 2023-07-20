Camogie Association Welcomes Lifting of Player Protests Following Engagement with the GPA

The Camogie Association has confirmed that the player protest will be suspended following engagement with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA).

Throughout June, the Association formally engaged with the GPA on player supports and undertook to work with the GPA to examine the issues and respond.

Speaking after the lifting of protests, Hilda Breslin, Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, said: “We welcome this breakthrough. It will enable the unhindered progression of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championships.

“Our semi-finals this weekend and our finals on 6th August will be the centre of attention, and we look forward to wonderful games.

“We are committed to working with players and other stakeholders to continue to improve and expand the player welfare supports currently in place in a very fair and evidenced-based manner.”

The Association were determined to continue to engage constructively, based upon the shared commitment to player welfare and passion for the game of Camogie.

There is now hope for a positive way forward to meet the player welfare needs of all inter-county camogie players ahead of the 2024 season.

The association aims to continue to work with the GPA to grow the resources while also focusing on available funding to the Camogie Association to support the implementation of a new charter.

The Association has moved to reaffirm its commitment to player welfare while maintaining a continued collaboration with players and other stakeholders.

They wish to improve support in advance of the 2024 season and will continue to work to grow the resources and funding available to the Camogie Association to support the implementation of this Charter.

“The Camogie Association would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers and members for their patience and commitment to supporting Camogie throughout this process," the statement read.

“We look forward with great excitement to our Glen Dimplex All Ireland Championship Semi-Finals taking place this weekend and our All Ireland Finals in Croke Park on August 6th.

“We wish all the players and counties well and encourage everyone to come out and show their support.”

