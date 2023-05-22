Cannabis worth €2.8million seized at Irish port

Revenue officers seized approximately 142kgs of herbal cannabis over the weekend.

The discovery was made during routine operations on Sunday (May 21st).

The illicit drugs have an estimated value of €2.84 million at Dublin Port.

They were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a vehicle which had arrived from France.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

A statement from Revenue read: "This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295."

