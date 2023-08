Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €540,000 in Co Wexford.

As part of a joint operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue’s Customs Service, 27kgs of herbal cannabis was seized on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made, and they said investigations are ongoing.

By Kenneth Fox

