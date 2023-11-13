Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Carlow homeowner stops burglar in broad daylight

Carlow homeowner stops burglar in broad daylight
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in the Tullow area are investigating the attempted burglary of a house in Ballybit, Rathvilly.

According to the Carlow Nationalist, the attempted burglary occurred on Tuesday 7 November between 4.20pm and 4.30pm.

The homeowner stopped a number of people attempting to break into the house. It’s believed that four persons were involved, all of whom had their faces covered.

The suspects fled the scene, having failed to gain entry to the property as the home owner's presence prevented the burglary.

Advertisement

The culprits escaped in a silver-coloured saloon car.

Any information from witnesses with CCTV dashcam are asked to please contact Tullow Garda Station on its new number – 059  9181160.

Keep up to date with all the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Disappointment at absence of Christmas lights switch-on

 By Beat News
News 2

Waterford Takeaway shortlisted for Just Eat Awards

 By Rachael Dunphy
Editor's Pick 3

Ireland’s oldest person celebrates birthday

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement