Carlow homeowner stops burglar in broad daylight

Gardaí in the Tullow area are investigating the attempted burglary of a house in Ballybit, Rathvilly.

According to the Carlow Nationalist, the attempted burglary occurred on Tuesday 7 November between 4.20pm and 4.30pm.

The homeowner stopped a number of people attempting to break into the house. It’s believed that four persons were involved, all of whom had their faces covered.

The suspects fled the scene, having failed to gain entry to the property as the home owner's presence prevented the burglary.

The culprits escaped in a silver-coloured saloon car.

Any information from witnesses with CCTV dashcam are asked to please contact Tullow Garda Station on its new number – 059 9181160.

