Carlow-Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion announces bid for Europe

Carlow-Kilkenny Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion has announced that she is to seek a nomination to stand for the Ireland South constituency in the upcoming European elections.

Funchion, who has been a member of the Dáil since 2016 and is the current party spokesperson on Children, made the unexpected announcement today.

The Callan native last ran for a seat in the European Parliament in 2009, and previously was a member of of Kilkenny Borough Council from 2009 to 2014 and Kilkenny County Council from 2014 to 2016.

The elections are set for June of 2024, but a date has yet to be set.

Speaking following the announcement, Kathleen Funchion said:“I have long been interested in strengthening Ireland’s voice within the EU. I first contested the European elections in 2009 and now that my children are older this is the right time for me to take on this new challenge and seek election to the European Parliament.

“The European Union is crucial for Ireland’s future and I believe Ireland needs strong vocal representation in the European Parliament to influence the future direction of the EU. We need representatives who will not hesitate to call out the EU when needed, in particular if it is not acting in the best interest of the Irish people.

“The South East also needs to be represented in the European Parliament. In making the decision to contest I was conscious that it is time that the interests of the South East are properly represented and that this region has a voice to ensure that it is not ignored in terms of investment and economic development as it has often been.

Deputy Funchion also outlined what changes she would like to see made at a European level.

“If elected to the European Parliament, I will work to ensure the European Union gets back to basics, focusing on issues such as poverty, inequality, tackling the cost of living and investing in regional development. As a former Trade Union organiser, I want to ensure that expanding and improving worker’s rights is an EU priority.

“Maintaining Ireland’s veto in Foreign Affairs and Defence, protecting Irish neutrality and opposing increased EU military spending will also be among my priorities if elected as an MEP.

“This is a time of huge potential and opportunity for Ireland. If elected as an MEP for Ireland South I want to be part of delivering that positive change that communities, workers and families need.”

