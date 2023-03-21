Winter vomiting bug cases on the rise

Advertisement

Norovirus causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is one of the most common stomach bugs in Ireland. It's also called the 'winter vomiting bug'. This is because it's more common in winter. But you can catch it at any time of the year.

Norovirus can be unpleasant but it usually clears up by itself in a few days.

You can normally look after yourself or your child at home.

Try to avoid going to your GP, as norovirus can spread to others very easily.

Symptoms of norovirus

You're likely to have norovirus if you:

feel sick

get sick (vomit)

have diarrhoea

Some people also have a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

The symptoms start 1 to 2 days after you become infected and last for up to 2 or 3 days.

Treatment for norovirus The best thing to do is to stay at home until you're feeling better. There's no cure for norovirus, so you have to let it run its course.

Advertisement Information: Antibiotics will not help because it's caused by a virus.