Winter vomiting bug cases on the rise

Winter vomiting bug cases on the rise
Joleen Murphy
Cases of the winter vomiting bug are on the rise.

394 cases have been reported in the first 10 weeks of this year which is four times more than last year.

Most of the cases have involved children under the age of 5 and people over the age of 65.

Anyone with symptoms is being asked to stay at home.

Norovirus

Norovirus causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is one of the most common stomach bugs in Ireland. It's also called the 'winter vomiting bug'. This is because it's more common in winter. But you can catch it at any time of the year.

Norovirus can be unpleasant but it usually clears up by itself in a few days.

You can normally look after yourself or your child at home.

Try to avoid going to your GP, as norovirus can spread to others very easily.

Symptoms of norovirus

You're likely to have norovirus if you:

  • feel sick
  • get sick (vomit)
  • have diarrhoea

Some people also have a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

The symptoms start 1 to 2 days after you become infected and last for up to 2 or 3 days.

Treatment for norovirus

The best thing to do is to stay at home until you're feeling better. There's no cure for norovirus, so you have to let it run its course.

Information:

Antibiotics will not help because it's caused by a virus.

You do not usually need to get medical advice unless there's a risk of a more serious problem.

How to treat diarrhoea and vomiting in children and adults

