Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Checkout the Waterford areas classed as 'extremely disadvantaged'

Checkout the Waterford areas classed as 'extremely disadvantaged'
Francis Street, Waterford City, Google Streetview
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In Waterford City, Ballybeg north, Larchville, Lisduggan and areas of Ballytruckle are classed as ‘extremely disadvantaged’ according to report from Pobal.

These disadvantaged areas expectedly experience significantly higher levels of unemployment, low educational attainment and higher rates of lone parents evident.

Back in 2016 the Pobal Pobal Deprivation Index classed the areas ‘very disadvantaged’. During this year Waterford City had zero ‘extremely disadvantaged’ areas.

Areas of Ballytruckle, Kilbarry, Grange South, Poleberry, Grange Upper, and Gracedieu are currently classed as ‘affluent’. Poleberry is now deemed ‘affluent’, despite being classed as ‘marginally above average’ in 2016, Waterford News and Star reports.

Advertisement

Nationwide there have been improvements in the majority of communities, driven by measures such as employment and population growth, which overall has seen Ireland return to 2006 levels.

However, many disadvantaged communities have not seen the same level of improvement, putting them further from the average, in relative terms.

The number of people living in areas classed as very or extremely disadvantaged has increased from 143,506 individuals to 195,992 nationwide.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Gardaí warn young children vaping could develop psychosis due to dangerous psychoactive ingredient

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Major Carlow road will be closed for four months despite complaints from residents

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Heavy fog brings warning for 14 counties

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement