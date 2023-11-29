Checkout the Waterford areas classed as 'extremely disadvantaged'

In Waterford City, Ballybeg north, Larchville, Lisduggan and areas of Ballytruckle are classed as ‘extremely disadvantaged’ according to report from Pobal.

These disadvantaged areas expectedly experience significantly higher levels of unemployment, low educational attainment and higher rates of lone parents evident.

Back in 2016 the Pobal Pobal Deprivation Index classed the areas ‘very disadvantaged’. During this year Waterford City had zero ‘extremely disadvantaged’ areas.

Areas of Ballytruckle, Kilbarry, Grange South, Poleberry, Grange Upper, and Gracedieu are currently classed as ‘affluent’. Poleberry is now deemed ‘affluent’, despite being classed as ‘marginally above average’ in 2016, Waterford News and Star reports.

Nationwide there have been improvements in the majority of communities, driven by measures such as employment and population growth, which overall has seen Ireland return to 2006 levels.

However, many disadvantaged communities have not seen the same level of improvement, putting them further from the average, in relative terms.

The number of people living in areas classed as very or extremely disadvantaged has increased from 143,506 individuals to 195,992 nationwide.

