Chief suspect in Dublin school stabbings wakes from coma, set to be quizzed by Gardaí

The major suspect in the Dublin school stabbings on November 23 has woken from a coma.

The suspect will now be arrested and questioned by Gardai as investigations to the attack continue.

According to The Mirror, the suspect has now been moved out of the intensive care unit of Dublin’s Mater Hospital to the hospital’s high dependency unit – one level down in severity from ICU.

The suspect is a 49-year-old Algerian-born Irish citizen who allegedly committed the act almost two weeks ago

Sources claim the suspect is awake and breathing by himself – but is not yet medically fit to be questioned by detectives from Mountjoy Garda Station.

The suspect carried out a horror knife attack on the crèche at Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire on Dublin’s Parnell Square East on November 23.

It is expected that the suspect is arrested and questioned by as early as the end of this week.

The suspected knifeman attacked three kids and worker Leanne Flynn Keogh in the shocking attack but was stopped by others as he was hit with a helmet by Brazilian delivery driver Caio Benicio, as well as being confronted by others.

The suspect was placed in an induced coma shortly after he was rushed to the nearby Mater Hospital, but his condition has now improved dramatically and gardaí will soon be able to quiz him.

“There is no chance he can be spoken to right now, “ a source said last night.

“But there is an expectation that it will happen soon enough, possibly even by the end of the week.”

The attack which left Ms Keogh and a five year old girl seriously injured with the latter still in intensive care but she is able to breathe unaided.

The child was the first person attacked by the knifeman, who targeted her as she lined up with other kids at the entrance to the crèche.

She was stabbed in the chest and when Ms Keogh desperately intervened to save her the knifeman turned his blade on her - and stabbed her.

He then attacked two other kids, a girl aged six and a boy aged five whose injuries were less less serious and they have now both been discharged from hospital.

Gardai are still trying to establish a motive for the horror attack, but are satisfied there was no terror link.

They have examined the suspect’s laptop and phone and found nothing to suggest a terror link.

According to the Irish Mirror, the suspect suffered a brain tumour around two years ago and a family member told gardai that he suffered a sharp decline in his mental health after that.

He was also court in Dublin in May charged with possessing a knife and damaging a car – but had no conviction recorded against him.

After questioning the man, gardai will send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions with the recommendation for the suspect to be charged with attempted murder - an offence that carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.