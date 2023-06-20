Child airlifted to Temple Street following an accident on busy street in Co. Tipperary

A female child has been airlifted to hospital following an accident in Co Tipperary.

The child is understood to have fallen and suffered injuries which required urgent medical treatment on Main Street in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary at 3.15 pm on Monday.

Gardaí were on the scene within minutes as the accident occurred close to Garda Station.

As a result of her injuries emergency services decided that the child had to be airlifted by air ambulance to CHI Temple Street in Dublin.

In a statement, gardai said: “Gardaí assisted emergency services at the scene of an incident that occurred on Main St, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary at approximately 3:15pm on Monday.

“A female child was transferred by air ambulance to CHI at Temple Street for treatment of her injuries. No further information is available at this time”.

Story by Sarah Slater

