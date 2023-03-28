Play Button
Play Button
News

Clár sa Charr 10: Seó Talainne

Clár sa Charr 10: Seó Talainne
Cúan Cusack
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Beat Breakfast is helping improve your irish every Tuesday morning, with Clár sa Charr. This morning's episode is all about a talent show.

Listen in next Tuesday morning to improve your Gaeilge and you could get your hands on a €50 One4All for giving it a go.

For a shot at winning a €50 One4All voucher, all you have to do is send us a voice message with you using our 'focal' (word) of the day, to 085-1029103.

Niall and Sho will tell you what word you've to listen out for, before the conversation begins.

Advertisement

Both Niall and Sho are hoping to brush up on their Gaeilge, so they can take a trip to Waterford's Gaeltacht in Rinn and chat with the locals!

Our resident Gaeilgeoir, Jessica Ní Mháirtín, who also presents Music Dé Domhnaigh here on Beat and is managing the project within the station, hopes that this Irish language initiative will encourage people to speak cúpla focal to each other - even if it's just for a few minutes in the morning.

Listen back to episode 10, anseo!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

End of an era as Covid test centres to close this Thursday

 By Jayde Maher
Life 2

Kilkenny restaurant among Ireland's top 10 dining spots

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Fines for dog owners to double to €5,000 under new canine controls

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement