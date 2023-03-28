Clár sa Charr 10: Seó Talainne

Beat Breakfast is helping improve your irish every Tuesday morning, with Clár sa Charr. This morning's episode is all about a talent show.

Listen in next Tuesday morning to improve your Gaeilge and you could get your hands on a €50 One4All for giving it a go.

For a shot at winning a €50 One4All voucher, all you have to do is send us a voice message with you using our 'focal' (word) of the day, to 085-1029103.

Niall and Sho will tell you what word you've to listen out for, before the conversation begins.

Both Niall and Sho are hoping to brush up on their Gaeilge, so they can take a trip to Waterford's Gaeltacht in Rinn and chat with the locals!

Our resident Gaeilgeoir, Jessica Ní Mháirtín, who also presents Music Dé Domhnaigh here on Beat and is managing the project within the station, hopes that this Irish language initiative will encourage people to speak cúpla focal to each other - even if it's just for a few minutes in the morning.