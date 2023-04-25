Clár sa Charr Episode 14: Turas Scoile

It's the second last week of Beat Breakfast's Clár sa Charr. In this week's episode, Cian and Kate will discuss Turas scoile (School Tour).

Listen on Tuesday morning to improve your Gaeilge and you could get your hands on a €50 One4All for giving it a go.

For a shot at winning a €50 One4All voucher, all you have to do is send us a voice message with you using our 'focal' (word) of the day, to 085-1029103.

Music Dé Domhnaigh presenter Jessica Ní Mháirtín hopes that this Irish language initiative will encourage people to speak cúpla focal to each other - even if it's just for a few minutes in the morning.