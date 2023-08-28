Classmates pay tribute to Clonmel crash victims who were 'joined at the hip'

Three friends and former classmates of two girls killed in a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary have paid tribute to them.

Grace McSweeney and Zoe Coffey, who attended the Presentation Convent in Clonmel, died on Friday night on the way to celebrations after receiving their Leaving Cert results. Grace's brother Luke and a third friend Nicole Murphy were also killed in the collision.

Kaitlyn Conway, Laura Cooney and Enya Galligan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the community was heartened by the support they were receiving from all around the country.

Speaking of their classmates Grace and Zoe, Kaitlyn said: “They were two of the loveliest girls you could ever meet. If you were ever upset they would be the first to be there for you, always a smile on their faces, and wouldn’t have a bad word to say.”

“They had such a positive impact and they were so kind to everyone and they never had any issue. They were just so kind and so nice, and it's just very hard to believe they're gone,” Laura added.

“I just want to say about Zoe, she lit up every room she walked in, she was the life and soul of the party,” Enya said.

“She was just like a mammy to us all. If we ever needed anything, we'd go to her.

“And Grace, she was the hardest working person I think I've ever met in my life. It's just so upsetting to see that their lives were taken so soon in such a tragic way.”

'Joined at the hip'

The three friends spoke of how Zoe joked about everything and how she thought of everyone before herself. She was a really good organiser and would be the first person to wish you a happy birthday, they said.

Grace was “such a comforting and comfortable person”, adding that she had a calm energy about her.

It was some comfort to know that Zoe and Grace were now together forever, the girls said, explaining the pair had always been “joined at the hip”.

It meant a lot that so many people had turned out at the vigil on Sunday to remember the four victims, the three girls said, adding that coming together made a huge difference.

The Leaving Cert results were now “just a few numbers on a piece of paper,” they said, as the events of Friday night highlighted the importance of family, friends and health.

“It’s obviously every parent's worst nightmare, and it's just such a tragedy. This is meant to be the best day of their lives, and it took a turn for the worst for us all.

“At the end of the day, if things didn’t go your way, all we need is each other. It puts things into perspective. Life is too short to be worrying about things,” the girls said.

The day would no longer be remembered as the day they got their Leaving Cert results, it would be the day “we lost four amazing people in our community,” they added.

At Sunday's vigil, a number of students wore distinctive pink and lilac hoodies bearing the words 'Class of 2023', which the girls explained had been organised by Zoe.

Solidarity

Speaking to the same programme, Clonmel's parish priest Fr John Treacy said people of the town have come together in solidarity to grieve the deaths of the four young people.

He confirmed that Luke and Grace McSweeney's funerals will take place on Friday morning.

The mood of the town following the crash was one of devastation and desolation, he said.

It had been quite noticeable the increase in people attending services and lighting candles “trying in some way to embrace that desolation or try to put some kind of understanding on it.”

He added: “What struck me very much as well was the older people who turned up in such large numbers last night. They wanted to be there for the young people.

“They wanted to show the young people that they cared about them, and they wanted to support them, and I thought that was very beautiful, that they were kind of minding them in some ways and holding them in their tears.

“That was something that was there with me for a long time as well.”

A Book of Condolences has been opened at the County Hall in Clonmel, with members of the public invited to offer their sympathies to the victims' families.

Speaking of the vigil, Councillor Richie Molloy told Morning Ireland: “What struck me a lot was that the younger people there, I don't think they're very experienced with death of that nature and the suddenness of it.”

Cllr Molloy said he hoped the vigil had brought some form of solace to the families, adding: “It can sound cliched and so on, but I think they all have a very strong feeling that the town is very much behind them."

By Vivienne Clarke

