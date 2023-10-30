Clean-up after flooding in South East

Clean-up is in operation after flooding in parts of the South East yesterday, RTE reports.

Heavy rain resulted in flooding in parts of Wexford, Waterford and Cork overnight.

Many counties in the South East received a yellow rain warning yesterday, which resulted in some localised flooding. Some areas of Waterford and Wexford received spells of uninterrupted rainfall during this time.

These areas are mainly getting some much needed sun today, as clean-up is in operation.

Wexford was one of the worst-hit areas for flooding yesterday, where up to 35mm of rain fell last night, resulting in flooding in areas such as Wellingtonbridge and Ferrycarraig.

The National Heritage Park in Ferrycarraig is closed today to carry out maintenance work after it was flooded last night. This happened just two months after the popular tourist attraction reopened to visitors after a €1 million refurbishment.

Wexford racecourse has also called off today's race meeting due to flood damage.

"Just over the past 24, 48 hours we're after having 35, 40mm of rain and in the previous week there was probably 100mm of rain and the track just wouldn't be able to cope," track foreman Ian Carty said.

Wexford Town was also badly affected, which may interrupt some of the Opera Festival festivities. Wexford County Council has warned of a risk of tidal flooding and localised flooding again tonight.

