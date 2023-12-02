Cold snap brings warnings of ice and fog nationwide

An Arctic airflow over Ireland has brought a plunge in temperatures and weather warnings for much of the country.

Very cold day and night-time temperatures are predicted for the coming days, with Met Éireann warning of "sharp to severe frosts".

A yellow alert for low temperatures and ice covering all of the Republic commenced on Friday evening and will remain in place throughout Saturday, ending at midday on Sunday.

Frost and ice will be persistent in many areas, the forecaster warned, bringing hazardous travel conditions and possible animal welfare issues.

A second status yellow warning for fog, again covering all of the Republic, will begin at 5pm on Saturday, ending with the earlier warning at midday on Sunday.

Met Éireann said there will be dense and freezing fog in many areas, causing poor visibility and unsafe travel conditions.

The Arctic airflow is expected to continue into the start of next week, with the forecaster issuing a weather advisory from Friday afternoon to Tuesday night.